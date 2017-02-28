Pavey Gets 75 Years to Life for Murder

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

"They took my son from me," Mary Carr says, standing outside the courtroom where her son's murderer was sentenced Tuesday. "Yes, i still have memories of my son, but to physically touch my son and hold my son; I don't have that any more."

Carr lost her son, James Carr, to the hands of others last January.

"No mother should out-live her son."

Carr was shot and killed outside a home near 20th and Holdrege in Lincoln. Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Pavey and 23-year-old Tiffany Welch in connection to the murder. Initially, Police said Pavey shot Carr after Welch lured him to the home. The Lancaster County District Judge said evidence showed Welch brought him there so she could get money to bail another man out of jail.

Last month, Welch took a plea to attempted robbery. She was sentenced Tuesday to 15-20 years in prison, with a 413-day credit for the time she's already served.

"I am not happy with that at all because it's because of her that he is no longer with us," Mary Carr said.

Matthew Pavey was sentenced as well. He will serve 75 years to life in prison.



_______________________________________

UPDATE: Tiffany Welch was sentenced to 15-20 years for attempted robbery, a class 2 felony. She gets a 413-day credit for the time that she's already served.

_________________________________

26-year-old Matthew Pavey was sentenced Tuesday morning for the murder of 27-year-old James Carr. He got 75 years to life for shooting and killing Car January 4th near 20th and Holdrege.

Pavey's co-defendent, Tiffany Welch, will be sentenced later today. She was originally arrested in connection with the murder, but is being sentenced today for attempted robbery.