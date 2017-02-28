Stars acquire Jack Doremus from Sioux Falls

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars acquired Jack Doremus from the Sioux Falls Stampede in exchange for Grant Reichenbacher, two draft picks and an affiliate player to be named later, the team announced on Tuesday.

Doremus is a 6'1" 179 pound center with 18 goals and 9 assists through 46 games this season. The University of Denver commit has 36 points in 101 USHL games. He is a 1997 birth year.

"We identified Jack as a player that would blend in with our culture here in Lincoln," Stars General Manager Jon Hull said. "His ability to make plays with the puck and his high character in the room will have an immediate impact here."

Lincoln sent forward Grant Reichenbacher, two third-round draft picks in the 2017 USHL Draft and an affiliate player to be named later to the Stampede.

"Trading a player of Grant's caliber and character is never easy," Hull said. "We appreciate his time here in Lincoln."

