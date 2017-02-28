NEB Softball: Knighten a Candidate for Senior CLASS Award

Posted By:Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Senior third baseman MJ Knighten was one of 30 softball student-athletes nationwide selected as a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award, announced on Tuesday.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs.

Knighten is the sixth Husker to be a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award. She was one of three players from the Big Ten Conference among the 30 national candidates. Knighten was a 2016 first-team All-American, in addition to being a first-team all-region and All-Big Ten selection. She hit .376 as a junior with eight doubles, 21 homers and 60 RBIs. Knighten became the first player in school history to average 1.0 hit, 1.0 run and 1.0 RBI per game last season.

A native of Buena Park, Calif., Knighten is serving as one of three team captains for the Huskers in 2017. Off the field, she was a 2015 academic All-Big Ten honoree and has also been a member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. Knighten has also been an active member of the community, earning a spot on the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2015.

List of 20127 Senior CLASS Award Candidates: http://www.seniorclassaward.com/season/softball_2017/