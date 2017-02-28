Creighton Volleyball Quartet Heading To U.S. Women's National Team Open Tryouts

Posted By: Sports

OMAHA – Four Creighton Volleyball student-athletes will participate in the 2017 U.S. Women's National Team open tryouts, which are taking place this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo. Taryn Kloth, Marysa Wilkinson, Jaali Winters and Brittany Witt will each head to the U.S. Olympic Training Center for the tryouts, which will be held March 3-5.



The quartet will be competing for a spot on the U.S. Women's National Team and/or the U.S. Collegiate National Teams program. A total of 244 student-athletes from 81 colleges/universities and 10 high schools are expected to participate. U.S. Women's National Team Head Coach Karch Kiraly and his staff will direct the entire tryout process.



Selections for the U.S. Collegiate National Teams will be made by the end of March.



The tryout will involve four sessions with three waves per session. Friday's first session goes from 3-9 p.m. CT, while Saturday's sessions are at 9 a.m. (focus on serve/receive and individual work) and 3 p.m. (middle-centered and out-of-system focus). The final session on Sunday begins at 8:30 a.m. CT with tournament style play, along with 16-18 athletes selected by the U.S. Women's National Team staff to participate in a "USA" training session. The Sunday session wraps up at 11:30 a.m. CT.



All sessions of the tryout will be streamed live at http://www.teamusa.org/USA-Volleyball/USA-Teams/Indoor-Volleyball/Women/National-Team-Tryouts. USA Volleyball will use #USAVtryout as the event hashtag for photos, notes, quotes and stories posted to its social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat under the handle @usavolleyball.



Selected athletes for the U.S. Women's National Team may begin their training in Anaheim, California, as early as the spring of 2017, or when an athlete's scholastic or professional club season has concluded.



The U.S. Collegiate National Team program has three competition options:

Tour of Thailand (12 athletes): May 19-30

(12 athletes): May 19-30 Tour of Europe (12 athletes): July 5-16

(12 athletes): July 5-16 USA Volleyball Girls' Junior National Championships (projected 36 athletes): June 22-July 1 in Minneapolis



A vast majority of the current U.S. Women's National Team athletes have participated in past open tryouts. As an example, Kim Hill (Portland, Oregon), an alum of Pepperdine University, took part in the 2013 open tryout, was asked to train with the team in May 2013, started much of the 2013 FIVB World Grand Prix and by 2014 earned the most valuable player award at the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in which Team USA won for the first time. Hill would go on to help Team USA win bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games.



Kloth, Witt and Wilkinson were each named AVCA First Team All-East Region, while Witt was named All-East Region Honorable-Mention as well as East Region Freshman of the Year. Kloth and Winters were AVCA Honorable-Mention All-Americans, as well. Last summer Winters was one of 36 players who trained and competed as part of the U.S. Collegiate National Team-Indianapolis program.



Creighton's 2016 team that finished 29-7 and reached the Elite Eight for the first time.



U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryout Participants



