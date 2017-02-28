'Choose Life' license plates move forward in legislature - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

'Choose Life' license plates move forward in legislature

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Syracuse Senator Dan Watermeier's "Choose Life" license plate bill advanced in the legislature today. It's an option that's available in over 25 states. 

"I realize it's being termed as sort of a wedge issue, a divisive issue, but to me it's just a matter of an option for the citizens of Nebraska," Watermeier said. "If anyone else would rather have a plate that would be contrary to this, they're certainly welcome to bring that to the floor."

The bill's been a hot topic since the first day of this legislative session; some senators saying the pro-life stance is too political.

"Some people think that Choose Life license plate is a controversial political argument rather then something like veterans or breast cancer, or mountain lions, which are less political in nature," said Lincoln Senator Patty Pansing Brooks.

She stands against the bill, but says if it must go through she'd like an amendment where "End Rape Culture" would be another available slogan.

The Choose Life plate would cost an extra $5 at the DMV. Watermeier says the proceeds would be donated to needy families in the area. Some senators suggested giving to foster care programs instead, and Watermeier says he will consider that as the bill moves forward. He expects the plate to be a hit, and thinks by the second fiscal year it has the possibility of raising around $50,000 for charity.

This bill will be debated two more times before it can go to the governor to be signed into law.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

  • A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

    A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.