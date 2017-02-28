Struggling farm economy could worsen Nebraska budget woes

Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 24-year-old Mohamad Alturki and 24-year-old Nathaniel Gonzalez for delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and other drug offenses. Officers were called to a neighborhood near 16th and Van Dorn on reports of gunshots Wednesday night before 10:30 p.m. They were led to a nearby apartment complex and found the two men.More >>
We met up with one student, who had a difficult decision when it came to choosing a college.More >>
Authorities say a Beatrice man has been killed in a collision while driving his motorcycle in northern Nebraska.More >>
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Headquarters Troop- Lincoln, in conjunction with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct special enforcement efforts from June through August, focusing on recreational areas in Lancaster County.More >>
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a sixth drunken driving offense after police say he was found passed out near a riding lawn mower on a Lincoln street.More >>
Restoration crews were hard at work cleaning up the mess from an early morning crash in north Lincoln Thursday. Police arrested 35–year–old Jason Truhlicka of second offense DUI. They said he rammed a vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege after midnight.More >>
This happened in northeast Nebraska near Chadron.More >>
Damp and hot start to June...More >>
