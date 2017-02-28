Man who beat up grandfather gets sentence of 6-9 years - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man who beat up grandfather gets sentence of 6-9 years

Man who beat up grandfather gets sentence of 6-9 years

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

       MADISON, Neb. (AP) _ A 28-year-old Norfolk man has been sent to prison for beating up his grandfather.
        Brandon Schoen was given six to nine years at his sentencing Monday in Madison. He'd pleaded guilty to the Sept. 27 assault.
        Court records say the victim was 79 at the time. He told officers that his grandson began to ``freak out'' after an altercation with another family member. The grandfather says Schoen threw the grandfather's walker into a television before knocking him down and punching him repeatedly in the face.         Prosecutors say the older man had to undergo reconstructive facial surgery afterward.

Courtesy: The Norfolk Daily News  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

  • A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

    A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.