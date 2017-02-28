June trial set for man charged with murder in Dawson County - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

June trial set for man charged with murder in Dawson County

       LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) _ Trial for a man charged with murder has been scheduled for June in Lexington.
        Court records say a plea of not guilty was entered Monday for 40-year-old Jose Regalado-Mendez. The records say the remains of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez were found Dec. 12 near a farmhouse north of Lexington. Investigators say in a court document that Regalado-Mendez shot Hernandez in early October. A judge set a trial date of June 13 and approved a defense request to send Regalado-Mendez to Lincoln for a competency evaluation.

