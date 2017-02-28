Capitol fountains are almost done for the state's 150th birthday - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Capitol fountains are almost done for the state's 150th birthday

The Nebraska State Capitol is an iconic building in our state, but there is something missing—courtyard fountains.

They're the last original design element of the capitol that were never completed.

As a gift to the state for Nebraska’s 150th birthday, a group of former and current lawmakers pushed to have the building finished as architect Bertram Goodhue envisioned in the 1920s.

"The 150th anniversary of the state is of course something to celebrate and we're delighted we can celebrate the completion of the capitol in the same time frame,” Former State Senator Bob Wickersham said.

The fountains weren't done in the 30s when the capitol was built because of budget restraints during the great depression.

In 2014, senators put aside more than $3 million to complete them.

This Goodhue sketch is all architects had to work with for the design.

They wanted to stay true the original vision, but powered with today's technology.

"When it came time to complete this element, we wanted to make sure we remain faithful to the design intent of the architect,” Capitol Commission Preservation Architect Matthew said.     

The project is more than halfway complete.

The capitol is waiting for some of the bronze bowls and relay the tiles to finish  the walkways in the western courtyards.

Organizers hope to have the fountains running by summer.

"I think the expressing our desire to stick to it as they did and to complete this great project says again something about the people of the state of Nebraska,” Wickersham said.

Project supporters are also hoping to have additional landscaping put into the courtyards, which was not included in the budget.

They're trying to raise private funds now.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old located

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

    Alycea Willits, 9, has been located. 

    More >>

  • A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

    A man rams a vehicle multiple times in North Lincoln

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

      Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense  DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.  

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.