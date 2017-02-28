Costco buys land for Fremont Chicken Plant - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Costco buys land for Fremont Chicken Plant

FREMONT, NE- (Feb. 28, 2017) – The Greater Fremont Development Council announced the completion of the land purchase for the Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry project.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Costco has completed its land purchase transaction and that it continues to make great headway with state and local authorities on the permitting process,” said Cecilia Harry of the Greater Fremont Development Council, a partner of the Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership.

“We’re thrilled with Costco’s progress and anticipate receiving news of its final approval in the very near future,” said Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman. “This is one more step in their due diligence to bring this project to reality.”

Known to the local community as Hills Farm, the 414 acres of land is located in the south industrial area of Fremont. Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry are developing a state-of-the-art poultry processing complex in Fremont, Nebraska, including a processing plant, hatchery, and feed mill.

Costco will invest around $280 million in the project, which will create an annual economic impact of around $1.2 billion.

