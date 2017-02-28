Solar panel project sweeps Haymarket rooftop

A new solar panel project is taking downtown Lincoln rooftops by storm. J-Tech Solar, a locally owned company, is on track to complete the largest privately owned building integrated solar panel system in Nebraska.

"What you create goes back onto the grid and you essentially pay for your solar panels instead of paying the power bill,” Jason Olberding, J-Tech Solar said.

They're working with restoration contractors at the old Meadow Gold Dairy Plant near 3rd and M.

"So there’s 940, 310 watt solar panels up there which is approximately 291kw. We typically on a residential installation use a 250-280 watt panel so these are quite a bit bigger,” Olberding said.

The building itself uses nearly 85% of the power it produces, but the rest goes back into the grid as a cost effective and environmentally friendly way to produce power.

"There is a return on investment its between 8 and 10 percent so when the power starts to rise up as far as money goes your panels still stay the same so your return on investment is always going to be there you're looking at a 10 year return on investment to get your money back on your panels,” Olberding said.

J-Tech Solar also installs the panels on top of homes, with local labor. They'll run you about $750 a pop- and on average a home needs 28 panels to accommodate their energy needs. They say it will take you about 10 years to recoup your investment. J-Tech Solar says federal tax incentives, rebates from Lincoln Electric Systems and the rising costs of electric factored into their decision to begin the project.

J-Tech Solar is hoping this project will raise awareness of the fast growing solar energy market. In fact, he says some major businesses in Lincoln are considering installing panels.

An email sent to us from Randy Schantell with SWT Energy added this information about the project:

J-tech Solar and SWT Energy are both parties on the contract for the work. SWT Energy actually designed and oversees all the technical aspects of this project. SWT Energy is also in charge of all monitoring requirements along with on-going diagnostics for the system. K Electric out of Omaha worked diligently to make all the circuit runs orderly and clean throughout.

SWT Energy is also a solar company. The final design for this system evolved over a two and half year period.