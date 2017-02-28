Solar panel project sweeps Haymarket rooftop

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A woman near Bluestem Lake came home to a snake in her bed earlier today. Thankfully, a Lincoln Sheriff Deputy came on the scene to save the day.More >>
Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.More >>
Restoration crews were hard at work cleaning up the mess from an early morning crash in north Lincoln Thursday. Police arrested 35–year–old Jason Truhlicka of second offense DUI. They said he rammed a vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege after midnight.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 24-year-old Mohamad Alturki and 24-year-old Nathaniel Gonzalez for delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and other drug offenses. Officers were called to a neighborhood near 16th and Van Dorn on reports of gunshots Wednesday night before 10:30 p.m. They were led to a nearby apartment complex and found the two men.More >>
Star Care was flown in to the scene at Highway 79 near West Agnew Road.More >>
LFR doesn't just transport heart attack patients to the hospital- they begin diagnosing and treating immediatelyMore >>
We met up with one student, who had a difficult decision when it came to choosing a college.More >>
