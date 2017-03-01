Man Sentenced In Two Separate Rape Cases

Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A man accused of raping two Lincoln women has been given 36 to 40 years in prison. Online court records say Jaime Villasenor was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court.

Court documents say he raped one of the women in November 2006 and raped the other in January 2007. Both women told investigators their attacker held a knife to their throats and threatened to cut them if they struggled.

