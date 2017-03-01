LPD searching for driver who crashed into a house

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police are looking driver that hit a house early Monday morning.

It happened in the Capitol Beach area.

Officers believe a 1999-2003 maroon Ford pick up is involved.

They say the truck left the road and hit a mailbox and then a neighboring house.

It then backed up, hit a tree and fence before leaving.

There was about $1100 worth of damage.