LPD searching for driver who crashed into a house

LPD searching for driver who crashed into a house

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police are looking driver that hit a house early Monday morning.  

It happened in the Capitol Beach area.  

Officers believe a 1999-2003 maroon Ford pick up is involved.  

They say the truck left the road and hit a mailbox and then a neighboring house.  

It then backed up, hit a tree and fence before leaving.  

There was about $1100 worth of damage.

