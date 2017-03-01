Overnight chase leads to an arrest in Northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police arrested 30-year-old Tonya Gartner for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, leaving the scene of an injury accident and other

driving violations.

They said she was driving a car with expired license plates near Fremont and Touzalin around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said they tried to stop Gartner and she sped off.

Police said she later crashed into a parked pick-up truck with a trailer near 63rd and Benton.

They said she got out of the car and ran behind a nearby house where she was cornered by police.

LPD said two men in their 40s were left behind in her car. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police also arrested her for possession of marijuana, which was less than an ounce.