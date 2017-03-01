NEB WRES: Huskers Travel to Big Ten Championships

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Big Ten Championships

Saturday, March 4 - Sunday, March 5

Bloomington, Ind. • Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Video Streaming/TV: BTN2Go/Big Ten Network

Live Scoring/Brackets: TrackWrestling.com

Tournament Information

Saturday, March 4

9 a.m. (CT)/10 a.m. (ET): Session I

Video Streaming: BTN Plus on BTN2Go

5 p.m. (CT)/6 p.m. (ET): Session II

Video Streaming: BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Sunday, March 5

11 a.m. (CT)/Noon (ET): Session III

Video Streaming: BTN Plus on BTN2Go

2 p.m. (CT)/3 p.m. (ET): Session IV

TV: Big Ten Network

The Nebraska wrestling team opens the final month of the season with the Big Ten Championships on Saturday and Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The first three sessions of the tournament will be streamed live on BTN Plus via BTN2Go before Session IV, which will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Session I commences on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET). Session II, also slated for Saturday, begins at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET). Sunday’s action begins with Session III at 11 a.m. CT (Noon ET). Sunday finishes with Session IV at 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m ET). Live scoring and brackets for the tournament will be available on Trackwrestling.com. Fans can also follow the action on Twitter via @HuskerWrestling.

Last Time Out: The Huskers lost to No. 5 Virginia Tech, 22-15, in the NWCA National Duals Championship Series on Feb. 19.

Up Next: The Huskers finish their season at the NCAA Championships, March 16-18, in St. Louis, Mo.

Back Points

• Seven starters have surpassed the 20-win plateau, with Tyler Berger (157) leading the team with 27 wins.

• Micah Barnes (174) is five wins away from his 20th of the season.

• Eric Montoya (133) and Tyler Berger (157) finished the dual season with 14 wins apiece, tied for the most on the team.

• Tim Lambert (125) scored the most dual points (63) this season.

• Tim Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (7) this season.

• TJ Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (9) this season.

• Aaron Studebaker (197) leads all starters in major decisions (9) this season.

Big Ten Pre-Seeds

• 125: #3 Tim Lambert

• 133: #2 Eric Montoya

• 141: #4 Colton McCrystal

• 157: #3 Tyler Berger

• 165: #7 Dustin Williams

• 174: #9 Micah Barnes

• 184: #5 TJ Dudley

• 197: #3 Aaron Studebaker

• HWT: #5 Collin Jensen

Dual Season Notes

• Nebraska outscored its 16 dual opponents by a combined score of 410-204.

• Nebraska won 103 of 160 individual matches in dual competition.

• Nebraska faced nine teams, including five of the top eight, who were ranked in the final NWCA/USA Today Coaches Poll (Feb. 28): #1 Penn State, #3 Iowa, #4 Virginia Tech, #6 Ohio State, #8 NC State, #12 Minnesota, #15 Michigan, #16 Wisconsin and #25 Purdue

• Nebraska welcomed 9,841 fans for eight duals on six different dates at home, marking the third-most fans at home in a season.

Dudley Dominating During Senior Campaign

• TJ Dudley (184) has a team-leading nine technical falls this season after entering his senior campaign with one career technical fall over three years.

• First 107 matches at Nebraska (first three seasons): Won one match by technical fall

• Last 25 matches at Nebraska (this season only): Won nine matches by technical fall

• Dudley has eight technical falls against Division I opponents this season, which is tied for seventh in the nation.

Home Sweet Home for Dudley

• In his last 19 matches at home (dating back to 2014-15), TJ Dudley (184) went 16-3.

• Last 16 matches at home: 11 of his 13 wins are by bonus points (six pins, four technical falls and one major decision)

• Dudley’s first three wins during the 18-match span were by decision

• His only losses came to #2 Bo Nickal (Penn State) and #10 Myles Martin (Ohio State) in 2017 and #14 Willie Miklus (Missouri) in 2016

100-Win Club

• TJ Dudley (104-28) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30.

• Eric Montoya (106-44) earned his 100th career victory on Jan. 8. He is 73-27 at Nebraska after going 33-17 as a freshman at Campbell University in 2012-13.

• Aaron Studebaker (103-34) became the 26th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 15.

• Studebaker accomplishing the milestone marked three consecutive weekends where Huskers earned their 100th career win.

• Tim Lambert (101-41) became the 27th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 29.

• Lambert earning his 100th career win meant four Huskers reached the milestone in a span of 31 days.

Experienced Group Leading Huskers

• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)

• Nebraska returns seven NCAA qualifiers from last season: Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157), Micah Barnes (174), TJ Dudley (184), Aaron Studebaker (197) and Collin Jensen (HWT)

• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 15 NCAA appearances: TJ Dudley (3), Eric Montoya (3), Tim Lambert (3), Collin Jensen (3), Aaron Studebaker (2) and Micah Barnes (1)

Huskers Add Wrestlers for Next Season

• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.

• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)

• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)

• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)

• The Huskers announced three additional wrestlers for next season on Jan. 9.

• Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)

• Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)

• Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)