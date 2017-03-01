Miles to Headline Nebraska Coaches Clinic

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Head Coach Mike Riley and his Husker coaching staff will host the 2017 Nebraska Football Coaches Clinic on March 31 and April 1.



The clinic will offer those in attendance ample opportunities to learn from the Nebraska staff and also hear from an impressive lineup of speakers, headlined by national championship head coach Les Miles.

A former head coach at Oklahoma State and LSU, Miles guided the Tigers to a BCS National Championship in 2007, and he owns a 141-55 career coaching record. Miles coached his teams to 14 consecutive bowl appearances from 2002 to 2015 and compiled 10 seasons with nine or more victories.

Miles will cap a full day of speakers on Friday, March 31, beginning with a morning session by the Nebraska football staff. Following lunch, the Nebraska staff will conclude its sessions, which will be followed by sessions from championship high school coaches and a tackling session. Friday’s activities conclude with a dinner at Memorial Stadium, followed by a social sponsored by the Nebraska Coaches Association.

Saturday morning will feature a session from the Nebraska strength and conditioning staff, followed by a lunch and an opportunity to watch the Huskers’ spring football practice, which will begin at 11 a.m.

Cost of the clinic is $60 through March 17, and $75 thereafter. The clinic is limited to the first 600 registrants, and on-line registration will close on March 29.

For more information please visit NebraskaFootballCamps.com and click the Coaches Clinic button at the top of the page.