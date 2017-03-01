Doane's Barnard Named GPAC Player of the Year

Barnard is joined on the all-conference list by fellow seniors Morgan Hill (SR/Crete, Neb.) and Jenna Nieveen (SR/Sterling, Neb.). Hill and Nieveen were each tabbed honorable mention All-GPAC.

Doane Women's Basketball guard Hanah Barnard (SR/Beatrice, Neb.) has been recognized today by the conference coaches as the 2016-17 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC)/Hauff Mid-America Sports Player of the Year. Barnard capped off a stellar four-year career for the Tigers by helping guide the team to the GPAC Semifinals of the conference tournament.

For Barnard, she rewrote portions of the Tiger record book this season. On November 19 in Orange City, Iowa, she set a new scoring mark for points in a game with 38 against the Red Raiders. It was the first of five games this season against conference opponents where she went for more than 30 points in a game.

In 21 games against conference opponents this year, Barnard scored in double figures in 20 of those games. On top of five 30-point games, she had an additional six 20-point games.

The scoring output was capped off in the season finale of the GPAC Semifinals where Barnard scored 23 points and broke the single-season scoring record of Mari Maaske, set in 1995-96. She finished the season with 647 points, averaging 20.9 points per game and becoming the first player to average more than 20 points in a season.

For her career, Barnard finished with 1,733 points and moved into fourth all-time on the Doane scoring charts. Her 252 made 3-point baskets ranks second all-time at Doane while hitting 37.7-percent of her 3-point attempts is third best all-time.

This season, Hill had a career year in leading the team with 6.6 rebounds per game as she pulled down 210 boards. She also had a team-high 91 steals, more than one-third of the team’s total. Additionally, Hill led the team with 106 assists while scoring 11.2 points per game. All these numbers were career highs for the hometown product.

Nieveen also had a career-best season. Averaging 5.6 points per game from the point guard position, she dished out 77 assists (2.4 per game) and pulled down 117 rebounds (3.7 per game). After thinking her career was over following her freshman year due to injuries and not playing her sophomore season, she came back and played in 62 games the last two years.