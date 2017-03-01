Kuhl Leads Doane Men's Basketball All-GPAC Selections

Doane Men's Basketball placed three players on the 2016-17 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) All-Conference list this season. Announced on Wednesday, the Tigers say Nate Kuhl (SR/Tecumseh, Neb.), Mykeil Tzul (SR/Queens, N.Y.) and Rylee Zimmerman (JR/Beatrice, Neb.) recognized for their efforts by the conference coaches.

Kuhl was named a Second Team All-GPAC performer, averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He led the conference this season in blocks per game and ranks 19th in the NAIA with the national tournament stats pending. Kuhl also shot 61.7-percent from the floor, ranking 14th in the NAIA. Kuhl finished his career with 1,353 points and now ranks 18th on the all-time Doane charts.

Tzul was an honorable mention pick. He averaged 12.7 points per game and shot 42.7-percent behind the arc, hitting 38 3-point baskets which was second-most on the team. Tzul led the team with 91 assists and was second with 34 steals. In two years at Doane, he averaged 13.8 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Zimmerman also received honorable mention honors in the conference. He was the third Tiger to average double figures this season in scoring, posting 12.3 points per game, more than double his career average entering the season. Zimmerman shot 48.9-percent from the floor and pulled down 5.2 rebounds per game (156 total). He led the team with 36 steals and knocked down 29 3-point baskets as he shot 37.7-percent behind the arc. Able to get to the free throw line frequently, Zimmerman shot 81.8-percent has he hit 121 free throws in 148 attempts.