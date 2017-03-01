UPDATED: Pastor stays out all night to raise money for the homeless

Posted by: Abigail Wood

UPDATED: Pastor Tom says the Only 251 campaign got a big positive response from the community.

The People's City Mission is working with the marketing company Hurrdat to create a video series highlighting the plight of the homeless in Lincoln.

The videos will be coming out on the PCM Facebook page in a few weeks.

To donate to the campaign you can visit http://only251.org/.

It's a little to cold to stay outside overnight, but that's just what Pastor Tom Barber set out to do. From 11 a.m. Wednesday 'til 11 a.m. Thursday, he's sitting on the sidewalk outside Scooters in the Haymarket, without food or shelter, to raise money for Lincoln's homeless.

"I'm sitting right here at this spot," Barber said. "Anybody can come at any time and talk to me. If it's three or four n the morning I'll be here."

Much of it will be streamed live on Facebook. It's the launch of a new 251 campaign. The People's City Mission is asking people to commit to giving $2.51 every month.



"The price of a cup of coffee," Barber explains. "And if people will do that, if we get enough people, we think we can feed the majority of the homeless on a cup of coffee."

$2.51 provides one meal for a homeless person. If the mission gets $10,000 a month committed, that will cover all their current meal costs.

"It doesn't take people giving a lot to make a difference," he said. "It just takes a lot of people giving a little bit."

Barber is inviting the public to come down and chat with him during the 24 hours. He's already had some noteworthy guests: Governor Pete Ricketts stopped by for a bit.



Barber says he wants you to come down, sit with him for a bit, and share some of your experience volunteering or giving. If you want to give online, here's a link to the program's page.