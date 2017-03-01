Nebraska celebrates 150th anniversary

Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
A truck driver has been given 90 days in jail for colliding with a motorcycle in western Douglas County as he was talking on a hands-free wireless device.More >>
Alex was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at age four, she died four years later.More >>
Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A woman near Bluestem Lake came home to a snake in her bed earlier today. Thankfully, a Lincoln Sheriff Deputy came on the scene to save the day.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced it will manage medical services at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution starting July 24, 2017.More >>
Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a 48-year-old man whose son faces the same charge in a northeast Nebraska slaying.More >>
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a sixth drunken driving offense after police say he was found passed out near a riding lawn mower on a Lincoln street.More >>
LFR doesn't just transport heart attack patients to the hospital- they begin diagnosing and treating immediatelyMore >>
