Nebraska celebrates 150th anniversary

Nebraskans poured into the State Capitol earlier Wednesday to kick off Nebraska’s 150th birthday.

The morning was filled various dedications for the anniversary including live portrayals of well–known natives, the unveiling of the state's forever stamp and tunes from Lincoln Scott Middle School.

Governor Pete Ricketts gave an address of honoring Nebraska's history and values.

"Nebraska is just more than lines on the map. We are bound together more than our common geography. Nebraska is a culture. It's a way of life,” Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said.

Many natives took the podium to share what that this milestone means to them as well.

They shared stories of Nebraska grit and reflection.

"This will be the first of many times that Nebraska that has been underestimated and each time Nebraska and Nebraskans have risen to the challenge,” one of presenter said.

"All Nebraskans can learn more about their state further appreciate our past take stock of where we are now and most importantly look forward to our future,” the mistress of ceremonies said.

Nebraska pride was even shown from Capitol Hill.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse made a video in homage of our statehood and U.S. representative Adrian Smith took to the floor to honor Nebraska.

"We honor the legacy of the pioneers who took great risks and overcame countless obstacles for the pursuit of the opportunities,” U.S. Representative Adrian Smith said.

For a full list of events and programs associated with the Nebraska 150th Birthday Celebration, visit https://ne150.org/programs-events.