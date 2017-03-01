Woods Park Tennis Center lays important last beam

The old saying goes: out with the old, in with the new.

"This is really just the beginning,” Carmen Grant, President of Woods Park Tennis, said.

The Woods Park Tennis Center is making progress. The final support beam has been put in place in their new building, but Wednesday- the most important one was raised- one signed by several dozen patrons.

‘I’ve been here, the construction has been going on and I can see it happening I’ve been able to walk through it, but really for the people to be able to come here and see it and to feel the energy is really what its all about,” Kevin Heim, Woods Park Tennis Center, said.

Patrons of the tennis center, who spent most of their time playing in the bubbles, got the chance to sign their name into history.

"There's a little nostalgic feeling. But I think they served their purpose and I think its time to kind move forward and move on so no regrets really," Grant said.

The beam laying ceremony brought in Mayor Beutler, as well as city council members who had a hand in approving the 6.4 million dollar project.

"This is huge to grow tennis and to continue to grow tennis we've done a good job the last ten years growing the game here and this allows us to have a more permanent home here, especially as a public facility here the bubbles are thirty years old and need to be replaced this gives us a long term home,” Heim said.

More than 450 people donated to the public-private project. The non-profit hopes this will only grow Lincoln’s interest in tennis- after all, it is a public center. The project should wrap up towards the beginning of summer.

The tennis center says they'll have a dedication ceremony in early May; the day before girls’ state tennis plays in the new building.

They also hope to add more outdoor and indoor courts a ways down the road.