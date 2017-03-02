Sessions under fire for possible Russian contact - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sessions under fire for possible Russian contact

Sessions under fire for possible Russian contact

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

From ABC News:

Lawmakers are calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself following a report that he met twice with Russian officials during the 2016 Presidential Campaign.

Sessions has denied the allegations, saying they are false and that he has no idea what they are even about.

For the latest updates on this story, follow it from ABC News.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.