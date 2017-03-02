LFR puts out fire near 22nd and Dudley

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A neighbor jumped into action when he smelled smoke last night.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire last night near 22nd and Dudley.

The neighbor, Travis Holmbeck, says that he wanted to do the right thing.

"I wanted to make sure everyone was safe. Hopefully somebody would do that for my family."

There was a fire on the 1st floor of a duplex. It started in the kitchen and spread to some cubboards.

The one person inside did get out safely.

An unattended oven.. In the self cleaning mode, started the fire. The damage is about three thousand dollars.