Lincoln Police connect bank robbery suspect to 3 other crimes

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police believe 19-year-old Marcus Remus of Omaha is connected to three other robberies in Lincoln.

On Jan. 5, police arrested Remus for his involvement in the armed robbery at Union Bank and Trust that near 68th and O Street on Dec. 28, 2016.

During the investigation, Remus has now been charged for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony for the robberies at Super C near 21st and G and the U-stop near 1st and West O in December 2016.

Remus was also charged with attempted robbery for the Roc's Shop and Stop near 27th and South Street also last December.

LPD has also recovered a gun from the Union Bank crime, but officers don't know at this point if it's connected to the others.

Shawn Brooks of Lincoln was arrested on Jan. 6 for the Union Bank robbery has only been charged with one. Police are not connecting to him to any of the other crimes at this time.