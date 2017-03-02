Excellence in Education: History Day

A group of students are showing off their knowledge of state history. It's for a regional competition held this week at Southeast Community College.

"We've been working on this all semester, so it was part of our class requirement. But then we had the opportunity to come here and compete and show everyone what we've been working on," says Shannon, a junior at Lincoln Southeast.

Four local schools took part in the History Day event. More than 80 students made historical exhibits to showcase a topic of their choice. Students were then judged on their exhibit, and the top three finalists could compete at the state competition. From there, students can qualify for the national competition.

SCC has hosted the competition for the past 7 years.

