Officials find body near I-80 in Seward County

The Seward County Sheriff's Office was asked to assist in the search for man who was reported missing by authorities in Illinois. Information gathered by the Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol led authorities to a location just off Interstate 80 in Seward County. On February 28th, an organized search by the two agencies, along with valuable assistance by members of the Seward County Sheriff's Posse and the Seward Police Department, led to the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near I-80.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol, and an autopsy has been ordered by the Seward County Attorney's Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld until positive identification of the remains have been made.