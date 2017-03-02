Man found guilty of killing his brother in Scottsbluff - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man found guilty of killing his brother in Scottsbluff

       GERING, Neb. (AP) _ An Alliance man has been convicted of stabbing to death his brother in Scottsbluff.
        The jury deliberated for less than two hours Wednesday before finding 41-year-old William Reed guilty of second-degree murder and a weapons crime. His sentencing is scheduled for April 13.
        In court Wednesday Reed said he didn't remember any details about stabbing his brother, 42-year-old Christopher Reed, on April 22 at Christopher's home. Reed said he and his brother had been drinking.

