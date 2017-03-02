Driver faces 2 manslaughter counts for Buffalo County crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Driver faces 2 manslaughter counts for Buffalo County crash

       KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A 23-year-old driver has been charged with two crash deaths in Buffalo County.
        Online court records say Kalen Pfeiffer is charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence. A public phone listing for Pfeiffer isn't available. Online court records don't list an attorney for him. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.
        The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. Feb. 4 on a gravel road northwest of Amherst. Investigators say a large pickup driven by Pfeiffer and carrying five other adults left the road, entered a roadside ditch and rolled.
        Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene: 21-year-old Amber Frerichs, of Bassett, and 29-year-old Neal Maloley, of Kearney.

