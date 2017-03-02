UPDATE: Deceased inmates identities released

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Press Release from Nebraska Department of Corrections:

Damon Fitzgerald and Michael Galindo died during the disturbance at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) on March 2, 2017.

Damon Fitzgerald (39) # 65776 was serving 310 to 470 years for Sexual Assault 1st degree, Use of Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Burglary and Assault on a Peace Officer 3rd degree.

Michael Galindo (31) # 77405 who was serving a 12 to 21 year sentence for Attempted Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving under Suspension.

“Any loss of life is tragic. The TSCI staff handled the situation extremely well, which limited the incident to a small number of participants and minimal damage,” said Director Scott R. Frakes. “The public’s safety was never compromised.”

At approximately 1 p.m., on March 2, 2017, staff members reported a fire on a mini-yard connected to one of the housing units. Staff reported to the area where there were approximately 40 inmates on the mini-yard and inside one-half of the housing unit. They were given directives to lock down and refused. When it became clear it was unsafe, staff exited the dayroom and secured the door leading to the rest of the housing unit. As a result, the incident was contained to only the one-half of the housing unit and did not spread to any other area of the facility.

Several altercations occurred between the inmates.

The decision was made to recall all staff assigned to TSCI to report to work and the NDCS emergency response teams were activated. At approximately 4:30 p.m. the emergency response teams entered the affected area and secured the housing unit. Damage to the affected Housing Unit was not extensive and the unit remains functional. Inmates did set some fires inside the Housing Unit.

"We’ve seen so many improvements over the last year and a half and I am proud of my team,” said TSCI Warden Brad Hansen. “This incident is a reminder that this is a dangerous business and we must remain vigilant as we keep people safe.”

The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the criminal investigation and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal is conducting the investigation into the fires. NDCS staff and investigators will also conduct an internal critical incident review.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE:

Press Release:

(TECUMSEH, Neb.) March 2, 2017 – Joined by Governor Pete Ricketts and Senator Dan Watermeier, Director Scott R. Frakes and Warden Brad Hansen briefed media representatives on-site at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Please advise the public there will be no visits at TSCI through Sunday, March 5, 2017. Unless otherwise announced, visits will resume on Monday, March 6, 2017. Thank you for your assistance in keeping the public informed.

Director Frakes:

There are numerous non-life-threatening injuries to inmates and two are confirmed dead. The names of the injured and deceased will not be released at this time. Once next-of-kin have been notified, we will provide an update.

The Nebraska State Patrol is on-site, leading the criminal investigation and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal is conducting the investigation into the fires. NDCS staff and investigators will also conduct an internal critical incident review.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following an incident at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI):

“Thanks to the action of our Corrections Officers and the State Patrol, the incident at TSCI was swiftly resolved and public safety was never at risk. Director Frakes will thoroughly investigate the incident, and inmates involved in the incident and the loss of life will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Warden Hansen’s remarks:

UPDATE:

Two inmates are dead and multiple injuries have been reported after an incident at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution according to NDCS Dir. Scott Frakes.

This is a developing story, more details to come as they become available.

UPDATE: Latest information from Department of Correction officials:

The NDCS emergency response teams entered the affected housing unit and have secured all inmates and extinguished fires. The housing unit is habitable and secure. No details are available at this time. Director Frakes will brief the media on-site at TSCI at 8:30 p.m. The exact location of the briefing will be provided no later than 8 p.m.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: Latest information from Department of Correction officials:

There have been no new developments since the previous advisory. The incident remains contained to one half of the housing unit and the small fenced yard outside the housing unit. A fire is burning on the concrete slab of the small yard. There is no visible fire inside the housing unit. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office, the Johnson County Fire and Rescue squad, the Nebraska State Patrol and NDCS emergency response teams are on-site and assisting as needed.

This is not a riot. There are approximately 40 out of 128 inmates in that unit involved in the incident. There is no risk to the public. No media or public will be allowed on TSCI property at this time.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

We are hearing reports of a fire at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Tecumseh officials says inmates are being evacuated to a different part of the prison, away from the fire. Firefighters are also on their way.

Here's the press release we received:

The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution is currently in a lockdown status. Inmates in one housing unit have refused to return to their assigned cells. Approximately 40 inmates are involved. All staff are safe and accounted for. No injuries have been reported. NDCS emergency response teams have been activated. The incident is isolated to one half of a housing unit and there is no risk to the public.