More charging stations for electric cars

Lincoln has more charging stations for electric cars.. 
 
"On average, your fuel dollar will get you 3-4 times further in an electric vehicle compared to a conventional gas-powered vehicle. Also, at the same time, an electric vehicle will produce 3.5 times less emission," says Mayor Chris Beutler, Lincoln. 

You can find the chargers at 10 parking garages across the city including: one at 11th and N, one at 12th and L and in the garage at 13th and Q.

Each garage has 2 charging spots and costs $1 for a 4 hour session, which should get you a full charge. To use the stations, you set up an account, then swipe a card or log into an app, and that gives you the green light to start charging.

With Lincoln residents wracking up an estimated billion miles on the road each year, some say it's a no-brainer way to save money.
 
"I can take 50 bucks at today's gas prices in Lincoln, and electric rates in Lincoln, and spend 50 bucks on gasoline and drive 489 miles or I can take that same 50 bucks and drive 1,666 miles," says Anne McCollister, Nebraska Community Energy Alliance.
 

