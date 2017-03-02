More charging stations for electric cars

Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...More >>
At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln.More >>
The University of Nebraska Lincoln reports all 17 of its students studying abroad in London are safe and accounted for after Saturday's alleged terror incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market.More >>
Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
Wagging tails and live music took over Fallbrook Boulevard, all to raise funds for the Capital Humane Society. 33 years later, the Capital Humane Society's "Tails 'N Trails Pet Walk is going strong. CEO and President of CHS, Bob Downey says, "I remember the pet walk we had and I think we may have had 12 to 15 walkers. I believe the first year we had it, we had a llama walk." Fast forward to 2017, more than 100 walkers and their four-legged friends registered for the ...More >>
Armed British police are dealing with an incident at London Bridge.More >>
Marquell Buie, 22, is behind bars after being charged with child abuse resulting in serious injury.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 24-year-old Mohamad Alturki and 24-year-old Nathaniel Gonzalez for delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and other drug offenses. Officers were called to a neighborhood near 16th and Van Dorn on reports of gunshots Wednesday night before 10:30 p.m. They were led to a nearby apartment complex and found the two men.More >>
