Voter ID proposal brings debate

Lawmakers are looking to change the way Nebraskan’s vote. Senators listened to testimony on a proposed constitutional amendment, requiring voters to show identification before they cast their ballot.

"One must present ID to rent a movie, or a vehicle, cash a check, or board a plane and this bill is not more discriminatory,” Doug Kagan, Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, said.

Those in support say it's about keeping the election process safe from fraud.

"Voter fraud is handled on a county by county basis with no support or report so if Secretary Gale says he is unaware of any voter fraud he is correct because it is not reported,” Paul Von Behren, Win it Back group, said.

Those against say there is not a voter fraud problem in Nebraska- and for good reason.

"No other identification is required because, you are subject to a class 4 felony, a fine of up to 10 thousand dollars 5 years imprisonment or both,” Jean During-Clinchard said.

One woman speaks from experience; she's a bilingual poll worker in a primarily Hispanic community.

"In the five elections I have worked I have never had any issues with voter fraud or voter impersonation, I also want to emphasize that in that time I’ve never had any issues with an undocumented person coming to vote or for that matter a person with legal residents status making an attempt to vote,” Katie Larson, Heartland Worker’s Center, said.

They add this will only make it more difficult for people to have their opinions heard.

"This bill would put onerous voting restrictions on the elderly, the disabled the poor and the young,” Gweldolen Hines said.

But those for it say voting is a precious right and should be protected as such.

They add that other states have actually seen increased voter turnout as a result of similar bills.

"In the cases of Georgia and Texas where voter identification has been implemented Hispanic and black minority voting actually increased nobody has a good explanation but it's verifiable,” Von Behren said.

The final product, if it makes it to the floor, will go on the general election ballot November 2018.

This bill does have a few more steps before you could see it on the ballot.

The committee must vote it to the floor- where all senators will get to have a say on it.

If it moves on, then you could see it in the election cycle.