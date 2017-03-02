Drug screening bill for welfare recipients hits resistance - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Drug screening bill for welfare recipients hits resistance

Drug screening bill for welfare recipients hits resistance

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill that would require drug screenings for Nebraska welfare recipients is raising objections from civil liberties groups and advocates for low-income residents.
        The measure presented to a committee on Thursday would require applicants to complete substance abuse and job skills programs if they test positive for illegal drugs.
        Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango says he introduced it not to punish recipients but to help those with substance abuse problems. Hughes says the bill isn't yet ready to advance, but he'll work with groups that have raised concerns.
        Amy Miller of the American Civil Liberties of Nebraska says the bill violates recipients' constitutional rights by subjecting them to invasive tests. Miller says there's no proof that recipient drug abuse is a problem in Nebraska.

