Broken Bow woman sentenced to prison for death of toddler

Broken Bow woman sentenced to prison for death of toddler

       BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) _ A Broken Bow woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for the death of her 1-year-old nephew.
        The Nebraska Attorney General's office says that 26-year-old Brittney Pryce was sentenced Thursday in Custer County to 30 to 40 years in prison for killing 21-month-old Noah Pryce in November 2013.
        Authorities say the boy suffered a fatal head injury while in the care of Pryce and Pryce's mother, Diane Hill. Both women were initially charged with second-degree murder. The case against Hill was dismissed. Pryce later was convicted of child abuse resulting in death.

