Nebraska men lose at Minnesota 88-73

Notes
*-Minnesota shot 55.9 percent, becoming the first Husker opponent to shot over 50 percent since Michigan State on Feb. 2.
*-Minnesota’s 11 blocked shots was the second-highest total by a Husker opponent this season (Kansas 12)
*-Tai Webster reached double figures for the 30th straight game, the longest since Terran Petteway reached double figures in 30 straight games covering the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. Over the last 20 years, only Tyronn Lue (36, 1996-97, 1997-98) has had a longer double-figure streak.
*- Webster became only the fourth Husker to record 500 points and 100 assists in a season, joining Tyronn Lue, Jaron Boone and Erick Strickland.
*-Michael Jacobson reached double figures for the first time since Feb. 9, as he had 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
*-Nebraska placed a season-high five players in double figures, as it also happened against South Dakota on Dec. 3
*-Jeriah Horne’s 10-point effort was his first double-figure effort since Jan. 29.
*-Nebraska enjoyed a 43-38 advantage on the glass, the eighth time in nine games that NU has tied or out-rebounded its opponent.
