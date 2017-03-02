Nebraska men lose at Minnesota 88-73

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Notes

*-Minnesota shot 55.9 percent, becoming the first Husker opponent to shot over 50 percent since Michigan State on Feb. 2.

*-Minnesota’s 11 blocked shots was the second-highest total by a Husker opponent this season (Kansas 12)

*-Tai Webster reached double figures for the 30th straight game, the longest since Terran Petteway reached double figures in 30 straight games covering the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. Over the last 20 years, only Tyronn Lue (36, 1996-97, 1997-98) has had a longer double-figure streak.

*- Webster became only the fourth Husker to record 500 points and 100 assists in a season, joining Tyronn Lue, Jaron Boone and Erick Strickland.

*-Michael Jacobson reached double figures for the first time since Feb. 9, as he had 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

*-Nebraska placed a season-high five players in double figures, as it also happened against South Dakota on Dec. 3

*-Jeriah Horne’s 10-point effort was his first double-figure effort since Jan. 29.

*-Nebraska enjoyed a 43-38 advantage on the glass, the eighth time in nine games that NU has tied or out-rebounded its opponent.

