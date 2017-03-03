Ford issues recall for vehicles with airbag problem - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ford is recalling nearly 32,000 vehicles in the us and Canada because the driver's side air bags may not inflate properly.

The air bags were made by Takata, but they do not have the same problem that has led to the recall of millions of takata air bags.

In the ford recall, the air bags may not fill completely due to misaligned components.

The automaker said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the defect.

Dealers will replace affected air bags for free once parts are available.

