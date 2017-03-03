Excellence in Education: UNL Career Fair

Students at UNL are already putting together their summer plans. For some it means getting a job or internship.

On Thursday, students are attending a journalism career fair. It gives students an opportunity to network and apply for jobs.

"I was hoping to find some internships for next year, make some connections, and network with these businesses," says student, Samantha Doyle.

The career services department at UNL is putting on the career fairs. They say these opportunities give students an advantage when they transition to the job market.

"The students, I think are going to benefit from this greatly. Having this opportunity to learn how to network and talk with folks in industry," says Courtney Pereson, with Career Development at UNL.

UNL will continue to host more career fairs for students next week.