NU falls to IUPUI

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Fayetteville, Ark. - The Nebraska softball team dropped its opening game of the Wooo Pig Classic on Friday morning, falling to IUPUI, 9-1, in five innings at Arkansas' Bogle Park.

Early missed scoring chances, a critical error and a grand slam put the Huskers (2-11) in a hole from which they could not recover. Things started well enough, as Nebraska began the game with back-to-back singles from junior Gina Metzler and senior MJ Knighten. The Huskers had runners at second and third with no outs in the top of the first but failed to score.

After IUPUI plated one run in the bottom of the first, Nebraska had runners at second and third with one out in a 1-1 tie following an RBI double from freshman Rindy Bryant. But the Huskers could not add to their lead before the Jaguars took advantage of a key error to score five times in the bottom of the frame. A Husker error extended the inning, allowing Maggie Good to launch a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for a two-out grand slam.

Good's gram slam gave IUPUI a 6-1 lead and the Jaguars (5-11) never looked back while winning their third straight game. IUPUI added two more runs on three hits in the fifth inning and had the game-ending run on third base with one out but could not score her. The Jaguars did wrap up the run-rule victory in the sixth on an RBI double from Roni Patterson.

Junior right-hander Kaylan Jablonski (1-5) took the loss, allowing eight runs (four earned) on 11 hits in 5.0 innings. Freshman left-hander Sydney McLeod came on to pitch the sixth and allowed one run on two hits in one-third of an inning.

Offensively, Knighten finished 2-for-3 and junior Laura Barrow was 1-for-1 with a pair of walks. The Huskers managed six hits in the game, but had only one hit after the second inning. Nebraska was just 3-for-14 with runners on base in the game, and the Huskers failed to score a runner from third base with less than two outs three times during the loss.

Nebraska will look to bounce back from the loss on Friday afternoon, when the Huskers take on host Arkansas at 3 p.m.