2017 Big Ten wrestling championships release

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Big Ten

The 2017 Big Ten Wrestling Championships are set for this Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall on the campus of Indiana University. The event gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, with the preliminary, quarterfinal, semifinal and wrestleback matches taking place in Sessions I and II. Consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches get underway at noon on Sunday, while first-, third- and fifth-place matches begin at 3 p.m. BTN Plus will provide live streaming coverage of Sessions I, II and III, while the championship rounds will be carried live on BTN.

Penn State enter the championships looking for its second consecutive Big Ten Championship. At the 2016 championships, Penn State earned 150.5 points. Iowa finished in second place with 127 points, followed by third-place Ohio State with 126. Nebraska finished in fourth place with 117 points and Rutgers rounded out the top-five with 106.5 team points. Iowa leads all Big Ten schools with 35 team titles and 197 individual crowns.

Ohio State boasts three top-seeded wrestlers, with 133-pounder Nathan Tomasello, 174-pounder Bo Jordan and Kyle Snyder at 285 pounds. Penn State also holds three No. 1 seeds, with 149-pounder Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf at 157 pounds and 184-pounder Bo Nickal earning top billing in their weight classes. Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez (165), the Hawkeyes’ Thomas Gilman (125), the Golden Gophers’ Brett Pfarr (197) and the Scarlet Knights’ Anthony Ashnault (141) round out the group of top-ranked grapplers.

Six of this year’s top seeds claimed titles at last year’s Big Ten Championships, with Tomasello (125), Ashnault (133), Retherford (149), Martinez (157), Nickal (174) and Snyder (285) earning top honors in 2016.