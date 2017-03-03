Nebraska Crane Trust prepares for 2 migrations

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ The Grand Island area is preparing for the annual migration of about 600,000 cranes through central Nebraska _ and thousands of bird-gazing tourists.

Chuck Cooper is president and chief executive officer of Crane Trust, a nonprofit that works to protect crane habitat. He says there are actually two migrations, with people coming from around the world to see the cranes.

Cooper says Crane Trust guests have included people from China. He says workers from Houston, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, are also planning to visit this year. Anne Winkel with Rowe Sanctuary says the quantity of cranes is what makes viewing them popular in central Nebraska. Cooper says that at one point last year, there were 430,000 cranes on Crane Trust's land.



