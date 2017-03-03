Nebraska Crane Trust prepares for 2 migrations - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Crane Trust prepares for 2 migrations

Nebraska Crane Trust prepares for 2 migrations

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

       GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ The Grand Island area is preparing for the annual migration of about 600,000 cranes through central Nebraska _ and thousands of bird-gazing tourists.
        Chuck Cooper is president and chief executive officer of Crane Trust, a nonprofit that works to protect crane habitat. He says there are actually two migrations, with people coming from around the world to see the cranes.
        Cooper says Crane Trust guests have included people from China. He says workers from Houston, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, are also planning to visit this year. Anne Winkel with Rowe Sanctuary says the quantity of cranes is what makes viewing them popular in central Nebraska.         Cooper says that at one point last year, there were 430,000 cranes on Crane Trust's land.
        
       Information from: The Grand Island Independent 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska has not had a confirmed case this year

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog Flu outbreak has Nebraska on alert

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

    Dog flu across the country and confirmed cases in neighboring states, may be reason for concern for Nebraska dog owners. An outbreak of dog flu has sickened hundreds of dogs throughout this year. The latest case in Florida, where dozens of dogs were infected, but with states like Iowa confirming cases as well, Nebraska Veterinarians are urging caution. Nebraska Animal Medical Center Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Hagan says, "It tends to spread from metro area to metro area....people t...

    More >>

  • Lincoln debuts first mini home

    Lincoln debuts first mini home

    At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln. 

    More >>

    At just over 500 square feet, it’s not big, but it fills an important need in Lincoln. 

    More >>

  • The assailants asked for a ride from the victim

    16-year-old robbed

    16-year-old robbed

    Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m. 18-year-old Trayvon Tiller and 18-year-old Monde Walker were arrested in connection with the crime. Lincoln Police say, the two men approached the victim at an E-Z Go near 25th and O Streets, asking for a ride. She then gave them a ride to an area between 9th and F, that's when the one of the men pulled an airsoft gun on her and demanded money, taking her wallet and car. The suspect...

    More >>

    Two suspects have been arrested after robbing a 16-year-old woman Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m. 18-year-old Trayvon Tiller and 18-year-old Monde Walker were arrested in connection with the crime. Lincoln Police say, the two men approached the victim at an E-Z Go near 25th and O Streets, asking for a ride. She then gave them a ride to an area between 9th and F, that's when the one of the men pulled an airsoft gun on her and demanded money, taking her wallet and car. The suspect...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.