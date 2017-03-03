York officers cleared in shooting death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

YORK, Neb. (AP) _ A grand jury has cleared officers involved in the shooting death of a 53-year-old York man during a confrontation as a hospital.

The grand jury found no criminal conduct in the Dec. 10 shooting death of Timothy Case at York General Hospital.

Police have said officers were called to the hospital because Case was threatening staff and an emergency room doctor with a knife. Police say that when Officers Roger Wolfe Jr. and Christopher Jespen arrived, Case refused orders to drop his knife. Authorities say Case was shot once as he advanced on Wolfe while holding the knife. State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person is killed in custody or while being arrested.

Courtesy: The York News-Times