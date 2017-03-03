Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Volunteers needed for “Clean Across Lincoln” event March 18th.

Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful (KLLCB) invites the public to participate in the first annual “Clean Across Lincoln” event beginning at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, March 18, on the east side of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3140 “N” Street. Volunteers must register in advance at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: KLLCB volunteer) or by contacting KLLCB at 402-441-8035 or kllcb@lincoln.ne.gov.

“One of the biggest reasons people litter is the presence of litter,” said Willa DiCostanzo, KLLCB Coordinator. “The presence of litter in an area sends a message that littering is acceptable and that is not the message we want to send to our residents or guests coming into our community.”

KLLCB will provide cleanup kits, water, coffee and breakfast snacks. Volunteers are asked to bring mugs and/or bottles to reduce waste. The event kicks off the national Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup initiative and is offered for both Lincoln and Lancaster County residents and areas. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled in the fall.

KLLCB is a program of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. For more information about KLLCB, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: KLLCB).