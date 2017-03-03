Yazidi Community Cultural Center

"People have lost hope in their own country and finding peace in their own county," Laila Khoudeida, Director of Woman Affairs, said. “It is essential that they have a place where they can go to and identify with their own people."

On Friday, the Yazidi Community held a "Welcome Home" grand opening. Lincoln, NE, hosts the largest Yazidi community in North America.

Over the past few years, the community watched in horror as Islamic State Militants ransacked their villages and killed their loved ones overseas. The Yazidi Community turned to America for freedom and peace.



"We saw a need to become established, especially after the recent genocide in Iraq, the Yazidi Community needs to establish themselves here in America," says Laila Khoudeida.

The community celebrated the grand opening of their new Cultural Center, near 27th and O Street, on Friday. The center was federally funded through a grant. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry played a role in welcoming the community. He's been with them from the start.



"You not only faced persecution in your ancient home land that was grotesque and unfair, but you came to a new place and tried to integrate quickly and have done so successful while preserving your ancient culture," says Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

The office will serve as an informational center to help with cultural adjustments. Language classes will be offered, and the center has partnered with the Center for Legal Immigration.