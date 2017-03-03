Huskers hold steady at Big Red Invitational

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - The second-ranked Nebraska bowling team went 4-0 with a pinfall of 5,397 in five traditional matches (one bye) on Friday, and sits in second place overall with a pinfall of 9,764 after two days of competition at the Big Red Invitational at Sun Valley Lanes.

No. 3 Arkansas State is first overall with a pinfall of 10,226. Top-ranked McKendree is third with a pinfall of 9,226.

Gazmine Mason led the Huskers with a season-high average of 229.6, good for fifth place overall. Meghan Straub scored an average of 224 to finish seventh, while Julia Bond posted a 218.6 to finish ninth. Kelly Belzeski rounded out four Huskers with averages above 200, finishing 10th with a 213.6 average.

The Huskers began the day with a 1,102-1,033 win over McKendree in a matchup of the top two teams in the nation. Straub led the way for the Huskers, hitting six strikes and five spares on the way to a 230. Belzeski left no open frames to finish with a 228, while Mason posted a 225 and Bond scored a 221 to power the Huskers.

NU moved to a bye, where it fired a 1,051. Mason left no open frames and hit seven strikes to lead the way with a 237, while Bond scored six strikes on the way to a 221. Belzeski chipped in a 201 for the Big Red.

Nebraska took down Lincoln (Mo.) by a score of 1,030-846, as Belzeski used six strikes and five spares to shoot a 227. Straub added a 210 and Bond posted a 200 to help the Husker effort.

The Huskers scored their highest pinfall total of the day in a 1,126-972 win over No. 10 Central Missouri. Each of the five Huskers that bowled in the match scored over 200, as Straub hit seven strikes and three spares to lead the way with a 256. Bond posted a 237 after leaving no frames open, while Mason scored a 226. Briana Zabierek scored a 205, while Belzeski rounded out the Husker scoring with a 202.

The Big Red closed the day with a 1,088-964 win over No. 13 Wisconsin-Whitewater. Mason bowled NU's highest score of the day, hitting nine strikes on the way to a 266. Straub posted a 227, while Bond scored a 214 and Belzeski fired a 210.

The final day of competition at the Big Red Invitational is set to get underway at 8:25 a.m. on Saturday. Saturday's action will feature a two-round best-of-seven Baker format championship tournament, with Nebraska set to play Lincoln (Mo.) for chance to face Arkansas State in the final. Live scores will be available here.

Big Red Invitational Standings (Pinfall)

1. Arkansas State (10,226)

2. Nebraska (9,764)

3. McKendree (9,226)

4. Wisconsin-Whitewater (9,057)

5. Central Missouri (8,601)

6. Valparaiso (8,509)

7. Maryville (8,137)

8. Lincoln Memorial (8,011)

9. Lincoln (Mo.) (7,618)

Big Red Invitational Individual Standings (Average)

1. Jordan Richard - Arkansas State (246.8)

2. Haley Richard - Arkansas State (236.6)

3. Taylor Hoppe - Wisconsin-Whitewater (236.2)

4. Jadee Scott-Jones - Arkansas State (232.2)

5. Gazmine Mason - Nebraska (229.6)

Big Red Invitational

Lincoln, Neb. - Sun Valley Lanes

Thursday, March 2 - Five-Game Baker Matches - 4-0 Record

1. #2 Nebraska 1,037, Maryville 905

2. #2 Nebraska 1,095, Lincoln Memorial 822

3. #2 Nebraska 1,040, #25 Valparaiso 953

4. #2 Nebraska 1,195, #3 Arkansas State 1,157

Friday, March 3 - Traditional Team Matches - 4-0 Record

1. #2 Nebraska 1,102, #1 McKendree 1,033

2. #2 Nebraska 1,051 (Bye)

3. #2 Nebraska 1,030, Lincoln (Mo.) 846

4. #2 Nebraska 1,126, #10 Central Missouri 972

5. #2 Nebraska 1,088, #13 Wisconsin-Whitewater 964

Huskers in the Individual Standings (Average)

5. Gazmine Mason (229.6)

7. Meghan Straub (224)

9. Julia Bond (218.6)

10. Kelly Belzeski (213.6)

43. Raquel Orozco (197.3 - 3 games)

47. Briana Zabierek (188 - 2 games)