Local leaders react Tecumseh Prison disturbance

The aftermath of Tecumseh State Correctional Institution after the deadly riot that happened less than two years ago in May is still on many Nebraskans minds.

There was another uprising in that same facility Thursday afternoon and two inmates were killed again

"It's been said it wasn't a riot. It doesn't rise to the level of a riot. It was certainly a state crisis, so we need to respond,” Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said.

The damage wasn't to the same extent as last time, but some local leaders said there hasn't been much of shift in culture since then.

"That culture hasn't changed, so there's always this tense feeling that things could happen at any point in time,” State Employees Union Director Mike Marvin said.

Mike Marvin heads the union for state employees.

He said issues like inmates not getting adequate services and too much overtime for prison workers still exist.

The department of corrections leaders said improvements have made been at Tecumseh and overall in the agency.

Tecumseh warden Brad Hansen said they're doing a better job of responding, isolating and containing problems.

Director Scott Frakes said while there are some vacancies, it's adequately staffed.

The warden said staff is challenged handling inmate behaviors.

"It’s important that we take a very hard look at what happened and how it happened and tried to make improvements from there,” Tecumseh Prison Warden Brad Hansen said.

Many lawmakers said these issues boil down to funding.

Even with the state facing a multi–million dollar shortfall, some said this is an agency that needs the money to clean up the messes.

"We’re going to have to bite a bullet and expense resources to fix some of these really significant, serious problems,” Sen. Pansing Brooks said.