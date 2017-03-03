Stars beat Stampede, 3-1

Sioux Falls took the first lead of the night at 9:43 of the first when Mitch Perrault fired a pass from the corner into the right circle where Josh Passolt shot a one-timer to make it 1-0.

The Stars scored twice in the second period to steal the lead and take a 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes. At 3:46 of the second, Jack Doremus made it 1-1 with a snap shot from the right circle for his 19th of the season and first with the Stars. Luke Jaycox had an assist on the play. Later in the period, Ethen Frank found Brandon Schultz with a pass that Schultz hammered for his 11th of the season.

Christian Evers extended the Stars lead to 3-1 at 4:10 of the third, catching a pass from Brandon Schultz and taking a wrist shot from the high slot for his fifth of the season. Casey Dornbach had a secondary assist on the power play goal.

Cayden Primeau made 26 saves. Lincoln went 1/3 on the power play and 4/5 on the penalty kill.

