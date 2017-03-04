Nebraska Prep Scores 3-3-17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Prep Scores 3-3-17

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

^Class A Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Lincoln Southwest 65, Lincoln Northeast 61
^Class B Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Norris 46, Seward 39
       South Sioux City 41, York 38
^Class C1 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Kearney Catholic 44, Ord 37
       Lincoln Christian 84, Bishop Neumann 53
^Class C2 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Diller-Odell 59, Ravenna 46
       Howells/Dodge 47, Ponca 44
^Class D1 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Dundy County-Stratton 48, Heartland 31
       Guardian Angels 67, North Central 50
^Class D2 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Exeter/Milligan 26
 

