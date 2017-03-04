Nebraska Prep Scores 3-3-17

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
^Class A Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Lincoln Southwest 65, Lincoln Northeast 61
^Class B Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Norris 46, Seward 39
South Sioux City 41, York 38
^Class C1 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Kearney Catholic 44, Ord 37
Lincoln Christian 84, Bishop Neumann 53
^Class C2 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Diller-Odell 59, Ravenna 46
Howells/Dodge 47, Ponca 44
^Class D1 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Heartland 31
Guardian Angels 67, North Central 50
^Class D2 Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Exeter/Milligan 26
