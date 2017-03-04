UPDATE: Police release name of stabbing victim

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Lincoln Police say 21-year-old William Lyons was the victim in Friday's stabbing. Lyons is in stable condition now. The suspect is still at large.

Lincoln Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man Friday afternoon. They say it happened in the North Bottoms around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot near 9th and Claremont.

Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed several times. Witnesses saw a suspect flee the scene, but police say that person is still at large. The victim was originally transported with life threatening injuries, but has since stabilized.