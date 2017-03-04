Clayton Yeutter Dies

A 20-year-old man was robbed by four assailants Saturday night. Lincoln Police say, the men demanded the victim's wallet and car after confronting him outside of The View Apartments near 301 W. Charleston. He was hit in the back of the head with a handgun. Two of the men were carrying handguns at the time. The man drove himself to the hospital with minor injuries. The robbers got away with the victim's wallet and keys, they then fired shots out of their vehicle as they drove off. ...