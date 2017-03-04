Clayton Yeutter Dies - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Clayton Yeutter Dies

Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Clayton Yeutter, a native Nebraskan, has died. 

Yeutter served under President George H.W. Bush. 

He died after a long battle with cancer at age 86. 

Several of Nebraska's political leaders, including Governor Pete Ricketts and Senator Ben Sasse, have expressed their condolences to Yeutter's family.

