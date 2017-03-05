Three taken to the hospital after downtown crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Three taken to the hospital after downtown crash

Lincoln Fire and Rescue used the jaws of life to free a woman from her car after an accident in downtown Lincoln Saturday afternoon. The collision happened at the 8th and N street intersection. The woman and two others were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Lincoln Police say this was the third injury accident they'd responded to within an hour.

