Garage and two cars destroyed in fire

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue raced against time working to put out a garage fire Saturday evening. It happened at a home near 65th and Leighton. The fire inspector says a man was working on his truck in the garage, cutting bolts with a torch. The flames caught some oil on the ground on fire.

Firefighters had to work quickly to put out the blaze before it spread to gas canisters inside that could have exploded.

"We did have gas bottles venting, which means that they have significant pressure in the bottles, and that's a result of the intensity of the fire that was inside the structure," said Battalion Chief Leo Benes.

The man unsuccessfully tried to put out the blaze. He inhaled some smoke, but refused treatment. A firefighter was also treated for smoke inhalation. The garage and two cars inside are a total loss.